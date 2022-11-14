The City of Wichita Falls is offering one parcel of real property for sale to the general public by sealed bid.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Wichita Falls announced on Monday, November 14, 2022, that there are several openings on local boards and commissions.

City officials said they encourage residents of Wichita Falls to apply for those positions and become a part of keeping the City of Wichita Falls great.

Applications will be accepted until Monday, November 28, 2022, and will be kept on file for two years. To apply, visit the City of Wichita Falls website, call the City Clerk’s Office at (940) 761-7409 or email city-clerk@wichitafallstx.gov.

The following boards, commissions, and committees will make appointments in December 2022:

Airport Board of Adjustment

Animal Shelter Advisory Committee (Practicing Veterinarian, and one At-Large)

Construction Board of Adjustments & Appeals (Structural Engineer, Architect, Property

Insurance Representative, Electrical Contractor, and At-Large – not connected to the construction industry)

Firefighter and Police Civil Service Commission

Landmark Commission (Member of Historic District, At-Large, Member of the Commercial Historic District)

Park Board

Planning & Zoning Commission

Tax Increment Financing District, Reinvestment Zone #2

Tax Increment Financing District, Reinvestment Zone #3

Tax Increment Financing District, Reinvestment Zone #4

Water Resources Commission (Industry Representative, Education Representative, and Engineer)

Wichita County – City of Wichita Falls Health District Board (Registered Nurse, and Practicing Physician)

Zoning Board of Adjustment

More information about the responsibilities of the Boards and Commissions in the City of Wichita Falls can be found on the Wichita Falls website.