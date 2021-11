WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Now through November 22, Operation Christmas Child is taking donations in Texoma.

A shoebox filled with toys and school supplies are sent to children of all ages in more than 100 countries.

Faith Baptist Church received a huge donation on its first day of the event with more than 1,100 boxes from just one nearby church.

To donate, just fill an empty shoebox with toys or supplies and leave it at any drop-off location in the area.

