Operation Fresh Start helps community clean yards, haul heavy furniture

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple churches and organizations spent their Saturday morning making Wichita Falls a more beautiful place.

Operation Fresh Start is a volunteer-based event that helps elderly or less fortunate community members clean up their yards and remove large furniture items that they may not be able to tow themselves.

Volunteers included members of New Jerusalem Baptist Church, Sheppard Air Force Base and Hirschi High School football players who had just returned home hours earlier from Lubbock after winning their first-round playoff game against Pampa.

The volunteers hope this event will encourage citizens to take pride in their neighborhoods.

If you’re interested in taking part in events like Operation Fresh Start, reach out to New Jerusalem Baptist Church on their Facebook page.