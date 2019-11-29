Optimist Club Christmas Tree lot opens

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — ‘Tis the season for Christmas tree shopping and also helping to give back to our local community.

Optimist Club of Wichita Falls officially opened for business to Texomans this morning with any type of Christmas tree you can want!

Since 1952, the club has been setting up their stand to help ring in the holiday season and put smiles on the faces of the youth in our community.

All proceeds from this stand will go to local youth organizations in Wichita Falls Jeff Pendley who is the Christmas Tree Chairman for Optimist Club shared some of the organizations that they help out.

“Two main benefactors of us are boys and girls club and campfire, but we’ve sponsored numerous like youth symphony orchestra before and a lot smaller groups but that’s our main goal, anything to do with kids,” Optimist Club Christmas Tree Chairman Jeff Pendley said.

The stand will be open until December 15 and is located on Southwest Pkwy between Taco Casa and Blue Cross Blue Shield. The hours of operation for the stand are Monday-Friday 2 p.m. To 9 p.m., Saturdays from 10 p.m. To 9 p.m. And Sundays 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.