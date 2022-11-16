WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Another holiday fundraiser, The Optimist Club’s Annual Christmas Tree Sale, gets underway next week.

There will be Christmas trees ranging in size from 5 feet to 9 feet tall.

They’ll have three different types of fir trees, as well as Scotch Pine. All proceeds from the sales of the trees go back into the community, to help youth organizations such as the Boys and Girls Clubs, Campfire of North Texas and many others.

The club will begin selling christmas trees from the Boys and Girls Club football field, located at 5205 Fairway Blvd, next Friday, November 25, 2022, at 1 p.m.

Hours of operation will be 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.