Optimist Club donates more than $8,000 to help Fowler Elementary School get new PE equipment

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Christmas came early this afternoon, Dec. 10, for some WFISD students thanks to the Wichita Falls Optimist Club.

It started when a Fowler Elementary School PE teacher posted on social media asking for extra equipment for individual teachers to use in their classrooms so they would not have to share equipment between classrooms.

The Optimist Club stepped in to help, presenting to a check worth more than $8,000 today, which will go toward buying equipment for 442 classrooms, including a ball bag, playground ball, soccer ball and football.