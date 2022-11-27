WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On the Boys and Girls Club football field, just east of the central Boys and Girls Club branch, you’ll find dozens of trees to choose from to put your treasured Christmas ornaments on.

It’s the Optimist Club of Wichita Falls’ largest fundraiser of the year, with proceeds going back into the community to help youth organizations like the Boys and Girls Clubs and Campfire North Texas and other youth projects.

There are fraser, fir, noble fir, nordman fir, and scotch pine trees ranging in size from five to nine feet tall.

Hours are 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Officials said prices may be a little higher than normal because of inflation and the drought.

“We’ve dwindled tree order down to about 300 trees and that’s what we end up selling every year. So we’ll be grateful to have sold them all out by the 10th or the 11th of December,” Optimist Christmas Tree Project Chairman Jeff Pendley said.

Pendley is hoping to raise between $5,000 and $10,000 towards helping youth become productive citizens.