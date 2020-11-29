Optimist Club sets up Christmas tree sale at Central Boys and Girls Club on 6th

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you haven’t gotten your Christmas tree yet, the Optimist Club is continuing its more than 50-year-old tradition.

Every year, the day after Thanksgiving, the Optimist Club begins their Christmas tree sale.

This year, trees will be at the Central Boys and Girls Club on 6th Street.

Tree prices start at $50 and vary depending on the size of the tree.

All proceeds go to several children organizations like the Boys and Girls Club and Campfire Projects.

“It means so much to us to come out,” Jeff Pendley, chairman of the Christmas Tree Committee at the Optimist Club, said. “Like I said, see the kids coming through, running through the trees just brings joy to our hearts. So giving to youth organizations just makes us proud to be part of the community.”

Trees will be available until the club sells out, which pendley said is usually about three weeks time.

On Saturdays and Sundays, they will be open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On weekdays, they will be open 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.