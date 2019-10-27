Optimus Prime travels from Pennsylvania for WF Comic Expo

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

50% of what Optimus Prime brought in this weekend is going to Wichita Falls Police Officer Tim Putney who was injured on the job in 2017.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A replica of one of the main characters in Transformers made its way to Wichita Falls this weekend.

Optimus Prime comes from Pennsylvania to the Comic Expo at the MPEC.

About half of what Optimus Prime brought in this weekend is going to Wichita Falls Police Officer Tim Putney who was injured on the job in 2017.

The owner said this specific transformer is the character that leads with strong morals and strong ethics.

He wants those who see it on the highway, or at events to feel joy and be encouraged by what it stands for.

“I just encourage people to follow their dreams, do whatever they believe they can do, I tell them to unleash their inner prime, live your life kind of like Optimus Prime would and my ultimate thing is to leave behind a legacy worthy of a prime,” Optimus Prime owner Joe Fidduccia said.

Fidduccia drives the rig all over the country to spread its message.

He also visited Fain Elementary on Friday for an anti-bullying campaign.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Texoma Politics Now with Shatanya Clarke

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Politics Now with Shatanya Clarke"

Dennis Bonnen scandal: Analysis with Texas Tribune

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dennis Bonnen scandal: Analysis with Texas Tribune"

Wichita Falls residents launch bid for 13th Congressional District seat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Falls residents launch bid for 13th Congressional District seat"

Once-a-year tour allows you to decide if Kell House is haunted

Thumbnail for the video titled "Once-a-year tour allows you to decide if Kell House is haunted"

Guardians of Freedom air show taking off at SAFB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Guardians of Freedom air show taking off at SAFB"

Fort Belknap Days keep history alive in Texoma

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Belknap Days keep history alive in Texoma"

High school football: Notre Dame vs. Kingdom Prep—Oct. 26, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "High school football: Notre Dame vs. Kingdom Prep—Oct. 26, 2019"

Three adults escape structure fire that caused thousands in damages

Thumbnail for the video titled "Three adults escape structure fire that caused thousands in damages"

UPDATE: WFPD officials on scene investigating early Saturday morning homicide

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: WFPD officials on scene investigating early Saturday morning homicide"

What the Tech: App of the Day–Gigwalk

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: App of the Day–Gigwalk"

Burkburnett man pleads guilty to child endangerment after daughter tests positive for meth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett man pleads guilty to child endangerment after daughter tests positive for meth"

One sentenced to prison following charge for printing fake IDs

Thumbnail for the video titled "One sentenced to prison following charge for printing fake IDs"