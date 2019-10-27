Optimus Prime travels from Pennsylvania for WF Comic Expo

50% of what Optimus Prime brought in this weekend is going to Wichita Falls Police Officer Tim Putney who was injured on the job in 2017.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A replica of one of the main characters in Transformers made its way to Wichita Falls this weekend.

Optimus Prime comes from Pennsylvania to the Comic Expo at the MPEC.

The owner said this specific transformer is the character that leads with strong morals and strong ethics.

He wants those who see it on the highway, or at events to feel joy and be encouraged by what it stands for.

“I just encourage people to follow their dreams, do whatever they believe they can do, I tell them to unleash their inner prime, live your life kind of like Optimus Prime would and my ultimate thing is to leave behind a legacy worthy of a prime,” Optimus Prime owner Joe Fidduccia said.

Fidduccia drives the rig all over the country to spread its message.

He also visited Fain Elementary on Friday for an anti-bullying campaign.