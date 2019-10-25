Optimus Prime visits Fain Elementary, assembles in WF for Comic Expo

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Kids over at Fain Elementary got quite the surprise today by the leader of the Autobots! Its all part of an anti-bully campaign run by Joe Fiduccia. His truck is the only full-scale replica of Optimus Prime from the Transformer movies. Fiduccia tours around the country to promote anti-bullying, something he said he’s been a victim of growing up. Fiduccia said he wants to instill courage in kids and wants to inspire them to achieve any goal they may have.

“There’s a lot of good causes out there that do support means to bring an end to bullying but nobody’s doing Optimus Prime’s way. So I figured let’s take an iconic bot and iconic hero and use him as a face of good,” Fiduccia said.

To meet Fiduccia and Optimus Prime, he will be at the Wichita Falls Comic Expo this weekend at the MPEC. For a complete list of events click here.

