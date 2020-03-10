Orchard farms prep for spring weather

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — At the end of April last year Charlie Orchards suffered a lot of damage and since then they have been recovering, and with the spring storm season ahead most farmers are preparing the best they can.

After a tornado at the end of April last year, farmers have been picking up the pieces, and now with severe weather approaching most, farmers said the best they can do is have faith on the outcome of the weather.

“You usually just do a lot of praying and make sure you have everything done that you can do cause you are going to have spring hail storms, you might have late freeze that’s what everyone is scared of out here is a late freeze we usually have our last freeze at the beginning of April,” Jetton Farms farmer Ken Jetton said.

Lee Bourgoin with emergency management said in town the city has sirens to give warnings but out in rural areas they now have an app that can locate where you are and send you alerts of severe weather in your area.

“Now the city of Wichita and its rural areas all use an app called Code Red its a mass notification system so if you sign up for that its free to people and its geo located so it knows where you are at,” Emergency management coordinator Lee Bourgoin said.

Some farmers make sure they are protected by having crop insurance, which only most get if they have a crop that has been inspected and has shown signs of producing.

“They have crop insurance and they will come out and inspect your crop and they come out 2 or 4 times during the year and if it looks Like its going to make a crop then you will pay the premium and if it doesn’t you don’t,” Jetton said.

Jetton said mother nature is something that cannot be controlled and the only thing to do is to get as much done as you can while you can and keep faith.