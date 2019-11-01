Orchid company could plant roots in Montague Co.

NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — A Virginia-based orchid wholesaler will soon be coming to Montague County, which could produce a million orchids a year, while also bringing jobs to the area.

The Nocona city council has accepted a lease-purchase from Color Orchid Inc., which is a family-owned and operated business that provides customers with orchids that are grown using natural production.

If all goes to plan, the 60,000-square foot greenhouse will be located on a piece of city-owned land near east Bluemound Road and Grayson Street.

It is expected to provide 30 jobs initially and the owners hope to hire hundreds in the future.

“It takes about five years, so it’s a very long process,” Color Orchid owner Ben Vanwingerden said. “That’s why they’re expensive in the store, and they’re a tough plant to grow”

A lease agreement still needs to be drafted and signed by the city of Nocona and Color Orchids.

If the deal is completed, the company expects to break ground next year.

