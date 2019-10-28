Order restricting outdoor burning in Clay Co.

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CLAY CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Commissioners’ Court of Clay County has determined that circumstances present in all areas of the county create a public safety hazard that would be exacerbated by outdoor burning.

It has been ordered by the Commissioners’ Court of Clay County that outdoor burning is banned in Clay County for thirty (30) days from the date of adoption of this Order unless the restrictions are terminated earlier based on a determination made by the Texas Forest Service or this Court.  

The Burn Ban should end November 27, 2019.

The Order does not prohibit outdoor burning activities related to public health and safety that are authorized by the Texas Natural Resources Commission.

County Judge has the authority to cancel the burn ban at any time.

