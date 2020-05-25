Organizations from around the state travel to Bowie for clean up assistance

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — Folks in Bowie are still sifting through the damage left behind by a tornado Friday night, but they are receiving much-needed help from around the state.

It may be some time before Bowie fully recovers from this storm damage but they’re receiving plenty of help from some generous people.

From city and county officials around the state to volunteer organizations, good samaritans have stepped foot in Bowie to lend a helping hand.

“What we’ll do today is do chainsaw work, cutting trees off of people’s houses and out of the yards and that kind of stuff. We’re also feeding today just out on the street. We have a feeding unit with us that will be out just for anybody that needs something to eat we’ll have food for ’em,” Texas Baptist Men director of disaster relief Dwain Carter said.

“We have chainsaw teams. We have the ability to do debris clean up, chainsaw work and tarp. We are also accepting volunteers if you wanna come out and help,” North American Ministries program manager Clay Steelman said.

Samaritan’s Purse had plenty of volunteers sign up at Calvary Baptist. Also set up at Calvary Baptist was Counting Every Blessing Ministry who is in town just to feed people.

“Tonight I’ll have Lord Send Me Ministries coming in from Brookshire with big mobile kitchens to set up. We’ll start serving breakfast, lunch and dinner; full 3 hot meals 3 times a day. We should be capable of feeding just about everybody involved out here. We’re glad to be here,” CEB Ministry president Jason Statham said.

It’s a good thing that help is in Bowie because government aid may take some time to get to the city.

“Well we have to do a lot more work before we find out what our monetary devastation is here,” Bowie Mayor Gaylynn Burris said. “That’s the reason these different groups are here. They’re trained to do the damage assessment, they’re trained to get us the help that we need. And until we get through the first three or four days of all the assessments that we have to do, there’s no definitive answer to anything.”

But one answer that is definitive is that in times of need, Texans will come help their own.

“We all believe that Jesus took care of us and he’s given us this ministry to go out and do for other people so we’re just being his hands and feet here in this community,” Carter said.

