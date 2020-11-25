Organizations offering free Thanksgiving meals in Texoma

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Several local organizations from across Texoma will be offering free Thanksgiving meals on Thursday to celebrate the holiday with their communities.

Please find a list of local organizations offering free meals on Thanksgiving Day below:

  • Faith Mission — 1300 Travis St., Wichita Falls, TX — Lunch begins at 12:30 p.m.
  • Electra Elementary School Cafeteria — 1201 S. Bailey St., Electra, TX — 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
    Masks are required. Shut-in deliveries 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
    Call (940) 495-3751 for more information
  • The Holiday Spirit Vernon — Wilbarger Auditorium – 2100 Yamparika St., Vernon, TX
    Meal pickup between noon and 1:30 p.m.

This list will be updated as information becomes available. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates. If you’d like to promote your free Thanksgiving meal, email news@kfdx.com.

