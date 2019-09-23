Organizers anxiously anticipate Fashion Night Out 2019

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—It is that time again for a night of art, fashion and community with the biennial Fashion Night Out.

That is where community members will come together not only for some fashion and fun but most importantly to do whatever they can to support the women and children at Faith Refuge.

“Our scholarship fund started back when Fashion Night Out started about six or seven years ago now,” Faith Mission CEO Steve Sparks said.

A local replica of the global Fashion’s Night Out initiative, Fashion Night Out Wichita Falls is a highly anticipated event that supports a great cause.

“[It is] a fundraising event for Faith Refuge Career Academy and Scholarship Fund,” Tangles Salon owner Robin Cook said. “These are women that are in Faith Refuge and we wanted to do something to benefit them for their future.”

Since its inception six years ago organizers said the event has raised about $400,000 and the hope is to make this another successful year.

“Our commitment is to get these women and their children back into the workforce and with the scholarships, we are able to do that,” The Shoe Closet owner Becky Lindemann said.

“One of the greatest lessons that Fashion Night Out and any event like that give to our ladies and all of our clients really is they can see that there are people out there who care,” Sparks said.

Fashion Night Out will feature art, live paintings, a fashion gallery exhibit, a runway fashion show, a live auction, silent auction and more.

“It is so fun, it encourages women to get out and see fashion, it encourages women to give back and see that we are helping our women’s refuge through ticket sales,” Lindemann said.

“I wanna see what’s happening next and keeping it fresh and seeing what’s new,” Cook said.

“One of the greatest things I get to hear is I never thought I would be able to go back to school again so we’re grateful that we have the opportunity to make that possible,” Sparks said.

And even more so thanks to the funds raised at the community-driven Fashion Night Out.

The tickets are $75 and it is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. at the Forum on Thursday.

Once it wraps up the night continues at the participating boutiques with an after-party.

For ticket details and more, follow this link.