Organizers celebrate national Juneteenth holiday in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Around Texoma, there were quite a bit of Juneteenth celebrations.

In Wichita Falls, Spudder Park was the site of the 15th annual Juneteenth Bash.

Bouncy houses, food trucks and snow cones were all a part of the celebration. Organizers say it takes the community to bring the event together year after year.

And seeing the holiday nationally recognized puts the icing on the cake.

“I’ve been doing this for 15 years and people were like ‘what is juneteenth?’ they still didn’t get it. Like she’s crazy. But now everybody understands this is a big deal. So I’m especially happy. Any activist or any person for the cause, it’s exciting,” event coordinator Crystal Washington-Pope said.

Washington-Pope also adds that one thing people may not know about Juneteenth is that enslaved people drank red drink or red soda when celebrating.

There were Big Red drinks at the celebration to commemorate that.