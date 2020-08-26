Organizers explore financial options for nonprofits after HH100 goes virtual

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Several nonprofits that usually benefit from Hotter’n Hell Hundred in Wichita Falls will face a big blow this year after the event goes virtual. Organizers with HH100 and Leadership of Wichita Falls are exploring different options that would still bring money to those organizations.

Hotter’n Hell Hundred has been not only a huge source of income for the Wichita Falls economy. However, it’s also been a viable source of income for several nonprofits throughout the area, one of the largest being Streams and Valleys.

“We’ve done a really good job in the past at being frugal to maintain what we need for Streams and Valleys, but is still going to leave a lasting impact on the organization as a whole,” Head Trail Director Jimmy Young said.

It’s not just Hotter’n Hell Hundred that will leave an impact on nonprofits in the area. Because of the pandemic, Texoma’s Hellacious Obstacle Run had to be canceled this year as well normally brings in roughly $40–50,000 each year which are split between Streams and Valleys and Leadership Wichita Falls, but T.H.O.R. Event Director Michael Boyle said there is a way Texomans can still help out this year.

“They have the option to stay registered for the event for next year, we’re going to move that event to April of next year,” Boyle said. “Or they can ask for a refund, but we do ask them to keep in mind that all this money goes to Streams and Valleys and Leadership Wichita Falls.”

Young said they are offering an incentive for the ride that might get runners and cyclists excited for the virtual rides and runs.

“Everyone is being overloaded with virtuals this year so that’s why we came in with the giveaway cooler with the prizes. We’re going to give away six of those, and its a pretty substantial prize. I think the value is going to come in around between four and five hundred dollars a piece,” Young said.

Prompting cyclists and runners to register, young said you can’t beat a deal that costs people $35 that could turn into a really big payout in prizes, in turn bringing in funds for nonprofits that need the community’s help more than ever.

The last day for registration is this Friday, to do so click here.