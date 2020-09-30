Organizers gearing up for 3rd Annual LarsonFest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In a time of financial strife for local nonprofit, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), Larsonfest organizers are preparing for the third annual Larsonfest, a two-day music festival that acts as a fundraising event for CASA, set for Oct. 9 and Oct. 10.

LarsonFest celebrates the life of Donald Larson, a huge supporter of CASA and a man well-known in the local music scene, but this year the event will also celebrate the 100th birthday of one of Wichita Falls’ most iconic buildings.

“We’re up here prepping and getting an idea for how the sound is going to go, and kind of where we’re going to set the stage at,” Larsonfest organizer Brandon Mundt said.

Organizers said they gearing up for the third annual LarsonFest, a two-day music event that not only raises money for a great cause, but also gives artists a chance to remember someone very special in the local music scene, Don Larson.

“Because Don loved the children of the community, he also supported CASA. Personally, we figured it would be a good idea to any money that we make goes straight to CASA,” Larsonfest organizer Lelani Gibbs said.

Something that CASA Volunteer Coordinator, Erica Mundt said she is very grateful for.

“It’s wonderful to see people come in, they just surprise you. People innately want to help people and because our children are the most vulnerable, we need that help,” Mundt said.

However, instead of being held at a local bar, this year LarsonFest is going to be held somewhere big and blue.

“Nonprofits right now are kind of hurting, so this is a great way to integrate Big Blue’s 100-year-anniversary,” Owner of The Hub, Sam Paak said. “The Hub [is] promoting music again because we’ve kind of on the back burner for the past five months because everything shut down, and for CASA, getting some funds that they really need.”

LarsonFest will be held in the lobby of Big Blue, with a VIP area in the old vault.

15 bands will playing over the course of the festival. Tickets are $10/each at the door or $50 for V.I.P. Children under the age of 18-years-old will get in for free.