Organizers prepare for Justice 4 Yajaira Garcia cruise set for August 8

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the second anniversary of her death draws near, loved ones continue demanding justice for Yajaira Garcia.

Saturday, Aug. 8, a cruise in Garcia’s honor is hoping to bring more awareness to the case and show support for the Garcia family.

Garcia was about to go take the SAT on Nov. 3, 2018, when deputies said they arrived on the scene of a shooting on Hammon Road and found Joshua Cook kneeling over her body with a gun in his hand, and told them he had done it.

The cruise will line up at 6:30 p.m. and leave from the soccer fields at the corner of Southwest Parkway and Barnett Road.

They’ll go down Seymour Highway and pass the Wichita County Courthouse.

Garcia’s mentor Gonzalo Robles and cruise organizer Larry Moreno, who held the Vanessa Guillen cruise a couple of weeks ago, said it’s about support.

“I like being there for La Raza so it kinda helps me out being there for them and letting them know that we’re here to support them in their time of need,” Moreno said.

“It’s painful that it’s been two years and this gentleman is still outside while Yajaira is no longer with us,” Robles said.

The drive will finish at Moreno’s shop at 200 Indiana St.

Gonzalo thanks Moreno for organizing the cruise and the Wichita Falls Police Department as they’ve offered to help with traffic.