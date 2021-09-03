Organizers say Texoma Gives’ early giving is off to a great start

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More than 200 organizations in North Texas and Southern Oklahoma are hoping to earn big in the sixth annual Texoma Gives.

Early giving is already underway as organizers hope to surpass $1.5 million this time around.

Leslie Schaffner, the president of the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation, said early giving is off to a great start because she believes people realized last year how impactful online giving can be.

Nina Brackeen is the chairperson for the Faith Mission‘s Texoma Gives efforts this year.

She said the money raised through this annual day of giving is incredibly impactful on the programs offered at the homeless shelter.

“It is a great way to raise awareness and let people know that we are a wonderful homeless shelter but we are a lot more than that, we have addiction recovery programs, a career academy, it’s all extremely successful we have a resale store that’s become our biggest donor,” Brackeen said.

But what should nonprofits be doing to maximize their reach to receive contributions?

Schaffner said there are a number of nonprofits that have still not completed their profiles and urges them to do so.

“They make their decisions on the organizations that they are familiar with and they engage with new organizations because of what they learn about them,” Schaffner said.

Brackeen agreed!

She said the mission set out to excite, engage and educate with their profile page.

“I think we accomplished that,” Brackeen said. “Donors want to know specifically where their money is going and what it is getting used for, it’s important to us to let people know we don’t take state or federal grants because we are a Christ-centered organization.”

It’s just day eight and Schaffner said 83 organizations have already been receiving support, organizations that span across nine counties.

Faith Mission already raising about $55,000 of its $150,000 goal.

“What has happened in our country in the last year and a half has really focused the attention on the nonprofits out there and the incredible job that they do,” Schaffner said.

Brackeen said they are grateful and very excited with the momentum they have built up so far and is asking donors not to stop now.

No gift is too small, the minimum to donate is $10.

Early giving for Texoma Gives ends at midnight next Wednesday and the 16-hour online giving event kicks off at 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

Organizers said because of the increase in COVID-19 cases and the high hospitalization rate, they have made the “difficult decision” not to host the annual wrap-up and kick-off events this year.

On Wednesday night, a portion of proceeds from your dinner at the Highlander Public House will go to Faith Mission.

Also, Thursday, the Faith Resale Store will be offering 50% off all items.

They’ll have refreshments there as well.

Follow this link to donate to your favorite organization.