WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture invites you to a showcase of the natural history, fine art, and the unique heritage of the Texoma region in one special exhibition at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU.

“Origin Stories from the Regional Museum Network” offers the opportunity to see sample exhibitions from the collections of area museums, connect children and families with history and creativity, and give educators ideas that support in-person and virtual learning.

Participating museums are part of the Regional Museum Network, established by the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture to increase the visibility of the museums in Baylor, Clay, Wichita, and Wilbarger counties. This collaborative venture has been recognized by the Texas Association of Museums and is supported by The National Endowment for the Arts, local foundations, and individuals in every community represented in the network.

“Origin Stories from the Regional Museum Network” will be on view September 19-October 17 at he Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU. The museum hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday from 1-5 p.m.