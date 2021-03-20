OSBI agents arrest Comanche Co. man on sexual abuse of child charges

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents arrested a Comanche County man on charges related to sexually abusing a young child.

Justin Brock, 32, is facing a charge of lewd acts with a minor, though officials said other charges could be added.

In January, the Comanche County District Attorney’s Office requested an OSBI investigation after discovering a young child had tested positive for an STD.

Authorities said evidence and witness interviews led to Brock being the suspect that allegedly abused the child.

Brock was arrested on March 19 by OSBI agents and taken to Comanche County Detention Center by Lawton PD officers.

Cache PD officials also assisted this investigation.

