CYRIL, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Just minutes from the Comanche-Caddo County line on the other side of the Wichita Mountains, the tiny Oklahoma town of Cyril continues to search for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, who has been missing for several days now.

It’s been days of searching and uncertainty in Cyril now, with little in the way of updates as the time since Athena was reported missing drags on, and it’s left a lot of folks wondering when this investigation is going to start building steam.

As the search for the missing 4-year-old moved toward its fourth day, authorities in Cyril, Oklahoma, announced their first arrest into the investigation of her disappearance on Thursday, January 12.

“Alysia Adams was arrested today [Thursday] at 4:12 p.m. on two counts of child neglect,” Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agent Brook Arbeitman said during a press conference. “The counts are related to the two sisters, four and five, who were in her and her husband’s care.”

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Athena has been missing since Sunday, January 8.

“And it was a postal worker who found Athena’s five-year-old sister near their residence right here on Nebraska Avenue,” Arbeitman said.

But that was on Monday, and Athena wasn’t reported missing until Tuesday, and Thursday marks the third day of searching, hoping, and praying for the town of Cyril.

“At this point, the investigation into her whereabouts continues,” Arbeitman said. “We are actually getting tips from across Oklahoma as well as multiple other states.”

After the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and its army of volunteers finished their grid search on Wednesday, the streets of Cyril, once full with searchers, now looks more like a ghost town.

The search is now expanding to surrounding towns, and OHP officials expect it to spread even further.

“Every square inch of town has been walked, and eyes have been put on it,” OHP Trooper Eric Foster said. “The investigation will expand outside of this town and will continue to move. That’s just a natural next step.”

As the search for Athena continues, authorities now need information more than volunteers.

Community members are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads authorities to Athena.

“Our analysts and our team of multiple law enforcement agencies are reviewing surveillance video from around town and, again, pursuing any tip that comes in, following it up,” Arbeitman said.

The search efforts will continue in the hopes that Athena is found safe, sound and soon.

This is a developing investigation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.