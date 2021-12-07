OSBI identifies man who died after officer-involved shooting in Lawton

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed Monday evening a man shot by a Lawton police officer during a confrontation Sunday night, December 5, later died from his injuries.

Authorities said Quadry Sanders, 29, was pronounced dead at the hospital after being transported from the scene of the incident by EMS and multiple attempts at life-saving measures by officers on the scene.

According to a statement released by the Lawton Police Department, the involved officers have been placed on administrative leave.

Lawton PD officials said the OSBI is continuing to investigate the case and will submit a report summarizing their investigation to the District Attorney, who will then determine whether charges will be filed.

According to OSBI officials, the call came in around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 5.

Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of N.W. Lincoln Avenue in Lawton where Quadry Sanders was inside a residence and in violation of a protective order.

OSBI officials said the caller also reported Sanders was waving a gun inside the house.

According to authorities, officers requested Sanders come out of the house. Sanders went out the side of the house and then went back inside before coming out the front.

According to OSBI reports, a confrontation with the police occurred in front of the house and Sanders was shot.

Once in custody, officers attempted life-saving measures until EMS arrived, but Sanders was pronounced dead once he arrived at the hospital.

Officials with Lawton PD said any further information, such as names and details, will be released by OSBI.

