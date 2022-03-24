COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into an in-custody death at the Comanche County Detention Center.

Vanessa Thorpe mugshot courtesy Comanche Co. Detention Center

According to a release from OSBI, they were requested by the Comanche County Detention Center on Sunday, March 20, 2022 to investigate a death that occurred within the facility.

The press release from OSBI states detention officers conducting a routine inmate count discovered Vanessa Thorp, 39, unresponsive in her cell.

Detention officers and emergency medical personnel attempted life saving measures, but at 10 p.m. Thorpe was pronounced dead on the scene.

Thorpe was booked into the Comanche County Detention Center one day earlier, on Saturday, March 19, on a bogus check charge.

The cause and manner of Thorpe’s death is currently under investigation.

