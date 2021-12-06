OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Lawton

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an incident during which an individual was shot by Lawton police.

According to Andrew Grubbs, Public Information Officer for the Lawton Police department, officers responded to a call on December 5 in the 1800 block of N.W. Lincoln Avenue.

Grubbs said the call was for a violation of a protective order and that during the course of the incident, one individual was shot by police.

According to Grubbs, no officers were injured during the incident.

Grubbs said OSBI will be taking over the investigation of this incident.

The status of the individual who was shot by police is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for details as they become available.