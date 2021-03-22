OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Tillman County

TILLMAN CO., Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Davidson on Sunday afternoon, March 21,



The Tillman County Sheriff’s Office was investigating an incident that occurred the previous day.

Deputies went to the 200 block of West Grand Street in Davidson to speak with a resident about the investigation they were conducting.



Before deputies could ring the doorbell, gunfire came from inside the house.



Deputies returned fire and sought cover from the gunfire.



Gunfire continued to be exchanged between the suspect inside and the deputies outside.



Tillman County requested backup from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) during the active shooter. OHP’s Tactical Team and the Frederick Police Department also responded.

As the backup law enforcement agencies were getting their positions established, the suspect, 63-year-old Ken Fillmore, came out the front door of the residence carrying a rifle. He placed the rifle on the ground and was immediately taken into custody.



Fillmore was transported to the Tillman County Jail.



A member of the Tillman County Sheriff’s Office received minor injuries during the shooting. There were no other injuries.



There is no additional information to be released at this time.