OSBI investigating possible Open Records Act violation of elected official in Lawton

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
lawton_1537842350388.jpg

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a possible open records violation of an elected official in Lawton.

The request came by the Comanche County District Attorney’s Office to investigate an alleged violation by a Lawton city official. OSBI received the request on June 2.

We reached out to the Comanche D.A.’s office for a comment and are waiting to hear back.

The City of Lawton declined to comment on an ongoing investigation according to Community Relations Director Tiffany Martinez Vrska.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

July 23 2021 05:30 am

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News