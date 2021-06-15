OSBI investigating possible Open Records Act violation of elected official in Lawton

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a possible open records violation of an elected official in Lawton.

The request came by the Comanche County District Attorney’s Office to investigate an alleged violation by a Lawton city official. OSBI received the request on June 2.

We reached out to the Comanche D.A.’s office for a comment and are waiting to hear back.

The City of Lawton declined to comment on an ongoing investigation according to Community Relations Director Tiffany Martinez Vrska.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information is available at this time.