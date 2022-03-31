CACHE, Okla. — (KFDX/KJTL) — The Cache Police Department has requested the help of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation after a police officer was involved in a shooting with an armed robbery suspect.

Officials with OSBI said Andre Butler, 30, robbed the Hop and Sack convenience store in Cache, Okla. at knifepoint.

Photo of Andre Butler from OSBI

Cache police were attempting to find Butler when an officer spotted him near the intersection of 3rd Street and B Avenue. Butler refused to comply with officers commands to put down his weapon and the officer fired multiple shots at him.

Butler took off East into a neighborhood and officers said it was unclear if Butler was hit by the gunfire.

OSBI officials said that Butler is still on the loose and could possibly be armed with a knife.

He is described as a Black male, 6’2”, 160 pounds with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue and black plaid pants with no shirt.

Officials said if you see Butler, do not approach him. You can contact the Cache Police Department at (580) 429-3381 or the OSBI at (800) 522-8017.