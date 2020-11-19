OSBI to investigate officer-involved shooting in Lawton

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations is launching an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of one individual.

The incident occurred on November 19, 2020, at 2:10 a.m. when the suspect attempted to break into an apartment building at 1420 Hunter Road in Lawton. The suspect eventually broke down the door and forced his way into the apartment at which point he made the female resident remove her clothing. The woman managed to escape safely from the apartment.

After receiving a 9-1-1 call Lawton police officers responded to the scene and encountered the suspect who was brandishing a gun. The officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect for over an hour.

The suspect then pointed the weapon at the officers, who responded by firing shots which killed the suspect. There were no additional injuries.

This is a developing story, stick with TexomasHomepage for updates.