Other 2 suspects in “Forever” horse theft finally indicted

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two more suspects in last year’s theft and destruction of a memorial horse statue in front of McNiel Junior High have finally been indicted, almost a year after their warrants were issued.

Indictments for Brayden Seward and Dakota James were filed Thursday, November 4, for theft over $2,500. Jail records show neither has been booked into Wichita County Jail.

Tyler Darland

Zachary Kaiser

Two other suspects, Zachary Kaiser and Tyler Darland, both of Bowie, were indicted in March on the same charge.

Kaiser has agreed to a plea deal for probation and a $4,000 restitution, and Darland has a hearing set for November 16.

The “Forever” painted horse honored slain student Lauren Landavazo and her friend Makayla Smith, who was wounded when a man opened fire on them as they walked home from school.

In October of 2020, the statue was ripped from its base in front of McNiel Junior High and later found inside of a barn in Clay County thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip.

A replacement horse was dedicated and installed last May.