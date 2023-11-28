TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s an impactful gift to give this holiday season.

“A good feeling to know that you’ve saved three people’s lives,” Our Blood Institute Recruitment Manager Jennifer Risinger said.

The shopping season typically begins on Black Friday, but Giving Tuesday begins ‘The season of giving,’ and one of the many ways to give is by donating blood.

“The need for blood is constant. Give the gift of life for the holidays,” Risinger said. “You know, it’s free, totally free for you to donate blood. And, if you’re not able to donate blood for one reason or another, maybe sign up to be a volunteer for us or host a blood drive.”

The blood supply is filled at a healthy three-day supply, but with the holidays upon us, it isn’t always easy to get donors.

“People get out of their normal routines during the holidays,” Risinger said. “And, within a six-week period of time, we have three days, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, where we don’t collect any blood. However, the hospitals are still needing blood.”

And for first-time donors, you’re doing more than just giving back. You’re potentially saving lives.

“Someone needs a blood transfusion every two seconds, and that’s why it’s so important for us to collect blood on a daily basis,” Risinger said.

So if you’re in the spirit of giving this holiday season, the gift of life is always a need, every day.

If you can’t donate blood this holiday season, Our Blood Institute is always seeking volunteers. Visit their website for more information or to schedule a donation appointment.