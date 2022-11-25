WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Now that our bellies are full and we are past Thanksgiving, it’s time to talk Black Friday, and for this entire weekend you can check out some great deals at Our Place Eatery and Spirits at the Black Friday Extravaganza.

Shopping small and local is what helps small business owners keep food on their table this holiday season.

From doggy treats to baseball cards, jewelry and so much more, several local vendors packed the dance floor of Our Place in hopes to make some big bucks before Christmas.

“It’s pretty self-explanatory, these people are local and they’re members of our community,” Our Place owner Kim Stevens said. “Why would you spend your money at a big box shop when you can come get a custom, quality product with the small-time business owners?”

Stevens partnered up with Out of the Box Parties to host a three-day Black Friday Extravaganza, and the proceeds are going toward Operation Santa Clause, as well as helping drive in donations for Midas Touch Ministries Angel Tree.

“What we are striving to do is to meet the needs of the children, not just the toys but help parents that have been displaced due to COVID-19 or grandparents that are raising their grandchildren because their child is incarcerated,” Frazier said.

President of Midas Touch Ministries Karen Frazier said what better way to get in the holiday spirit than by helping a family in need?

“We’re collecting each day here at the event,” Frazier said. “The donations could be for a specific child or just bring donations, and then we will allocate that to whatever child that applies to.”

Not only is this event benefitting local organizations to help families in need, but you’re also helping a local business owner expand their business.

“You’re feeding local families by supporting their business, you know, so these are small local businesses here in Wichita Falls,” Stevens said. “Come support these guys, help feed their families and support their business.”

Even just one small purchase for these small business owners can mean the world to them.

Midas Touch Ministries is still accepting donations. Whether it’s clothes or monetary donations, Frazier said they are trying to reach a $10,000 goal, and if you would like to help them get to that goal, click here.