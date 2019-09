WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—The Outdoor Concert Series continues on Tuesday night, Sept. 24th.

The concert will be at Bud Daniels Park located at 900 Ohio avenue beginning at 7 p.m.



And as always the concert is free to attend!



The Ranchrockers, who play music from country legends like Patsy Cline and Johnny Bush to legendary rock hits by Bob Seeger and ZZ Top will fill downtown will music beginning at 7 p.m.