Outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people need pre-approval

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Health officials are not recommending social gatherings but if you have plans to host an event with more than 10 people outdoors you will need to contact the county judge or mayor for approval.

Last week, pre-approval was needed if the event exceeds 100 people but in the ongoing effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, County Judge Woody Gossom made changes to the local order to reflect that of the governor’s order.

If the event is within Wichita Falls city limits, there is a permit you will need for over 10 people but in other areas in the county, you will need to contact the county judge.