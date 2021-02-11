Outdoor workers carry on regardless of the cold

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Despite plunging temperatures there are just some jobs that just have to be done.

Plumbers, landscapers or roofers are either postponing the least emergent jobs or are protecting themselves against frostbites in thermal gear.

“They do bundle up there for the most part,” Arrowhead Roofing owner Rance Hogue said.

Hogue said when they see cold days like this one his crews are not out and about, it is just too cold and not just for the safety of the crew but for the quality of the work.

“The shingles have to be warm enough so they’ll seal properly so that’ll prevent blow-offs in the future so we have to generally have a 40-degree benchmark,” Hogue said. “The temperature has to get up that high so that we know the shingles will begin to start sealing.”

Hogue said in conditions like these they lean toward a temporary fix for urgent cases.

“We can do emergency repairs if we need to go out there and put a tarp on it or something like that to prevent any water come in,” Hogue said. “Obviously we can do that in cold temperatures and we do that for our homeowners to prevent any further or any possible damage to the inside of their homes.”

Brian’s Plumbing’s Sean Biggs agrees.

“Anybody that’s flooding, you got a burst pipe inside maybe, wanna try to save you from that, we get over there and at least try to turn the water off,” Biggs said.

Biggs said while he and other folks with jobs similar to his are used to these weather conditions they still try to do what they can to stay warm in order to work efficiently.

“Obviously wear your jacket, wear your thermals, face masks [are] actually really nice right now,” Biggs said.

Both Hogue and Biggs ask customers to be patient as they continue to serve them as safely as they can in these freezing temperatures.