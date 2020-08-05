Outpouring of support shown for Kaleb Honea, family

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A serious car wreck just over two weeks ago at the intersection of Hwy 281 and FM 1954 left Kaleb Honea, who just finished his sophomore year at Rider, with life-threatening injuries at Parkland Memorial Hospital.

Then on the morning of August 4, Kaleb passed away.

To honor his memory and help his family, Johnny Carino’s hosted a fundraiser Tuesday night.

“He wasn’t a typical 16-year-old boy that you know, only thought about himself, he always thought about other people first, always,” Kaleb’s mom Amanda Bolding said.



Johnny Carino’s held a fundraiser for his family, and the people of Wichita Falls showed outpouring support throughout it all.

Bolding said it shows just how special this community is.

“People who know him, and a lot of these people don’t, but they’ve followed my story and followed Kaleb and they knew somebody who knew somebody who knew something good that Kaleb did, they became invested in him,” Bolding said.

Bolding said countless people came up to her to tell her selfless stories about Kaleb, stories she never heard before.

“Whether it’s through an organ donation or just stories of just being a decent human being,” Bolding said. “Kaleb’s just changing people and so I know he’s doing good in the world.”

“He just worked hard but he had a kind heart, I mean we had a team dinner at my house one evening and the team came over, and he brought my wife flowers, that’s just the type of kid he was,” Rider High School head football coach Marc Bindel said.

Bindel and the rest of the Rider football family will honor Kaleb during their first football game of the season.

Bolding said this is just another example of how much Kaleb meant to so many people.

“He made an impact on our coaching staff and his teammates just by how he played and how he acted, and again he won’t be forgotten,” Bindel said.

“My boy, they didn’t have to do that, but they’re doing that, I just wish he was going to be here,” Bolding said.

Bolding also emphasized the importance of giving blood, adding 15 strangers giving a pint of blood each gave her 16 extra days with her son.

The general manager of Johnny Carino’s said us they were overwhelmed by the turnout and raised more money than expected tonight.