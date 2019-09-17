Outreach Health Services celebrates rebranding with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — What you knew to be Outreach Home Health, celebrated their rebranding Tuesday morning with a ribbon-cutting.

It is now known as Outreach Health Services, and officials are hoping to grow their relationship with the community and outlining areas.

The business development liaison says this change was necessary to continue to provide exceptional services to their clients.

“We’re wanting our clients to understand that we are here for them and we are going to make the changes necessary to let them know that,” Outreach Health Services Business Development Liasion Brenda Smith said.

Not only is this a rebranding but a change in management and folks are excited to spend another 40 or more years improving the lives of their clients.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Golf fore habitat tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf fore habitat tournament"

What the tech

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the tech"

Luncheon held for volunteers as they saddle up for 88th Pioneer Reunion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Luncheon held for volunteers as they saddle up for 88th Pioneer Reunion"

Hispanic Heritage Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hispanic Heritage Month"

Veteran puts up billboard in search of employment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran puts up billboard in search of employment"

Petrolia CISD School Board Meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Petrolia CISD School Board Meeting"

Radio host Kellie Rasberry coming to WF

Thumbnail for the video titled "Radio host Kellie Rasberry coming to WF"

Board members plan for school bond election

Thumbnail for the video titled "Board members plan for school bond election"

Crime Stoppers: neighborhood robbery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime Stoppers: neighborhood robbery"

Petrolia CISD parents want action after the arrest of a high school student

Thumbnail for the video titled "Petrolia CISD parents want action after the arrest of a high school student"

MSU basketball coach honored at Carrie Underwood concert

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU basketball coach honored at Carrie Underwood concert"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News