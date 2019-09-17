Outreach Health Services celebrates rebranding with ribbon-cutting ceremony

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — What you knew to be Outreach Home Health, celebrated their rebranding Tuesday morning with a ribbon-cutting.

It is now known as Outreach Health Services, and officials are hoping to grow their relationship with the community and outlining areas.

The business development liaison says this change was necessary to continue to provide exceptional services to their clients.

“We’re wanting our clients to understand that we are here for them and we are going to make the changes necessary to let them know that,” Outreach Health Services Business Development Liasion Brenda Smith said.

Not only is this a rebranding but a change in management and folks are excited to spend another 40 or more years improving the lives of their clients.