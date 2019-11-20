Outstanding warrant scam targets Wichita County residents

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a telephone scam that uses the threat of arrest to extort money from potential victims.

According to sheriff officials, there’s an individual calling residents of advising them he is with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office and that there is an outstanding warrant for their arrest.

Deputy Melvin Joyner wants to remind you that the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office does not contact individuals with outstanding warrants over the telephone. These scams increase with the upcoming holiday season.

