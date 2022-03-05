WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It was a huge day for the Junior League of Wichita Falls.

The community went out to support in droves, filling up those food bank trucks for the annual food fight benefiting the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

From unloading to weighing to loading back up, the fight was on for the Junior League of Wichita Falls.

“One can is not too little and if you want to bring me millions of cans, I’ll take that too,” JLWF Food Fight Chair Crystal Short said.

For seven years now, the members of the Junior League use the food fight to raise as much food as they can. Which in turn, benefits their local food banks.

“We’re able to start it, they come out they join the fight and we’re just ready to have a great day,” Short said.

And in this case, the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and its 12 county service area reaps the benefits.

“There’s no losers in this fight so that’s what makes it unique but man, it’s so fun to have a food fight,” Short said.

Definitely a fun kind of fighting.

But Short is still ready to go all 12 rounds in this bout to help a neighbor in need.

“We need everyone to get behind because one in four have food scarcity in our community. So we need to be the ones to step in and take care of everyone,” Short said.

The work continues for the food bank s they’ll sort and distribute the thousands of pounds of food they stocked up. A perfect partnership with no losers in this fight.

Junior League of Wichita Falls raised 16,190 pounds this year. Well over their total from last year.