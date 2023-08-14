TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — More than 20,000 acres of land across six Texoma counties were consumed by multiple wildfires over the past five days, and while most have been contained, the largest of them continues to burn.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Viewer, the following wildfires that occurred in Texoma are listed as 100% contained:

Hawkeye Fire (2,150 acres) — Wichita County, off FM 369, north of Iowa Park

(2,126 acres) — Wichita County, off FM 367, southwest of Electra

(246 acres) — Clay County, southwest of Henrietta, east of Lake Arrowhead

(1,373 acres) — Wilbarger County, southeast of Santa Rosa Lake

(2,642 acres) — Hardeman County, south of Quanah

(2,308 acres) — Knox County, east of Gilliland, south of Kiowa Lake

(135 acres) — Knox County, southeast of Benjamin

(1,112 acres) — Jack County, along Highway 59, south of Truce

(115 acres) — Jack County, north of Jacksboro

Image courtesy Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Map

One wildfire continues to burn in Texoma, however. The Campbell Fire, located along Highway 79 in southern Archer County, near the border of Young County and just north of Olney, has burned 8,000 acres and is 75% contained as of 11:30 a.m. on Monday, August 14, 2023.

Between the ten wildfires that impacted Texoma over the past five days, an estimated 20,207 acres were burned. No injuries have been reported as a result of these wildfires as of the publication of this story.