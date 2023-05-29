The yearly tradition is upheld by members of the community.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Members of the community, the Scouts and the Civil Air Patrol were out at Crestview Memorial Park placing flags at the headstones of veterans of Wichita Falls and Wichita County Monday morning.

Over 3,000 flags were put out as part of an annual tradition to honor those who’ve served in our armed forces and to recognize the significant stories and legacies such as those of Thomas Fowler, a Medal of Honor recipient, and Jack Nez, a code talker who kept the secrecy of his classified program from his own family.

The flags were placed on the flower holders that have stars, which Michael Kurtz of the American Legion Post 169 explained is actually a specific indicator of veteran status.

“Throughout the cemetery, all these headstones have different markings on them, some of them for Navy CBS, Army Artilleries, the Air Force Pilot Wings,” Kurtz said. “But what a lot of people miss is on the flower holders, some of those will have stars around those, and those stars are reminders that the individual here is a veteran.”

There will be a ceremony at Tom Fowler’s grave at 6:15 p.m. on Memorial Day, and all of the flags will be picked up after the ceremony.

Kurtz added that he believed it’s a real blessing to be able to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice because it allows people the opportunity to be reminded of why we’re still here.