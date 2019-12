WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It was a packed house at Kay Yeager Colesium Saturday morning for the Midwestern State University December commencement.

More than 500 students accepted diplomas in front of loved ones.

With decorated caps. when it came time to turn tassels, excitement filled the Colesium as years of hard work finally paid off.

We here at KFDX/Texoma’s Homepage want to give a big congratulations to all of the graduates.