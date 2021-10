Editor’s Note: We previously reported over 5,000 customers without power. Oncor updated the map and changes reflect the updated map.

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Over 4,000 customers are without power in Burkburnett.

According to the Oncor Power Outage Map, 4,204 customers have lost power.

Oncor is estimating power will be restored by 9 p.m.

Storms are still rolling through the area. Click here to view the interactive map.