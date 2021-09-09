Over $605,000 raised in first four hours of Texoma Gives

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With 12 hours remaining in Texoma Gives Day of Giving, over $605,000 has been raised for local nonprofits.

Texoma Gives kicked off Thursday morning at 6 a.m. and had eclipsed the $500,000 mark just about three hours.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, $605,526 has been raised by 1,755 donors for 178 local nonprofits, and there’s still plenty of time left to reach the $1.5 million fundraising goal.

To make a donation go to www.texomagives.org and use a credit or debit card to donate to a single nonprofit or to multiple nonprofits.

Participating nonprofits will have a profile page on www.texomagives.org where you can choose the amount you want to donate, starting at $10.

All event-related donations must be made through www.texomagives.org between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Local Nonprofits Participating in Texoma Gives

The links below will open a new tab in your browser with information about each organization and an option to donate.