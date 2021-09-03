Over 80 new COVID-19 cases confirmed among WFISD students, staff

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District is currently reporting on their COVID-19 tracking website 286 total active cases in the district.

The site reports 247 active cases among students and 39 active cases among staff members.

The number of active cases at each WFISD school is listed below:

SCHOOL NAMESTUDENT CASESSTAFF CASES
Hirschi High School383
Rider High School233
Wichita Falls High School190
Barwise Middle School191
Kirby Middle School176
McNiel Middle School234
Booker T. Washington Elementary40
Brook Village Elementary31
Burgess Elementary191
Crockett Elementary61
Cunningham Elementary33
Fain Elementary100
Fowler Elementary51
Franklin Elementary10
Haynes Elementary63
Jefferson Elementary20
Lamar Elementary121
Milam Elementary71
Scotland Park Elementary101
Sheppard Elementary40
Southern Hills Elementary31
West Foundation Elementary81
Zundy Elementary20
Farris Early Childhood20
Northwest Head Start10
Career Education CenterN/A1
DenverN/A4
OtherN/A1
TOTAL24739

WFISD is encouraging the community to “Mask Up” with rising cases numbers in schools.

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below:

