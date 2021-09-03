Over 80 new COVID-19 cases confirmed among WFISD students, staff

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District is currently reporting on their COVID-19 tracking website 286 total active cases in the district.

The site reports 247 active cases among students and 39 active cases among staff members.

The number of active cases at each WFISD school is listed below:

SCHOOL NAME STUDENT CASES STAFF CASES Hirschi High School 38 3 Rider High School 23 3 Wichita Falls High School 19 0 Barwise Middle School 19 1 Kirby Middle School 17 6 McNiel Middle School 23 4 Booker T. Washington Elementary 4 0 Brook Village Elementary 3 1 Burgess Elementary 19 1 Crockett Elementary 6 1 Cunningham Elementary 3 3 Fain Elementary 10 0 Fowler Elementary 5 1 Franklin Elementary 1 0 Haynes Elementary 6 3 Jefferson Elementary 2 0 Lamar Elementary 12 1 Milam Elementary 7 1 Scotland Park Elementary 10 1 Sheppard Elementary 4 0 Southern Hills Elementary 3 1 West Foundation Elementary 8 1 Zundy Elementary 2 0 Farris Early Childhood 2 0 Northwest Head Start 1 0 Career Education Center N/A 1 Denver N/A 4 Other N/A 1 TOTAL 247 39

WFISD is encouraging the community to “Mask Up” with rising cases numbers in schools.

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: