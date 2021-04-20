Overnight blaze destroys Bowie Lumber and Ace Hardware

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — Bowie Firefighters arrived around 8:45 Monday night to Wise Street and flames were already coming out the roof in the back.

Bowie Fire Chief Doug Page says because of the amount of flammable products in the building, it was out of control and there was not much firefighters could do but try to contain it on the site. He said it is a total loss.

The Bowie Fire Department was assisted with additional fire units and personnel, totaling 42 firefighters, from the Bowie Rural Fire Department and the City of Nocona Fire Department.

He said they battled it until around 4 this morning, and crews stayed on the scene all night. The last crews did not leave until around 2:30 this afternoon.

Chief Page says he is unaware of who first reported the fire, but that the business had no alarms and no fire sprinklers.

We were unable to contact a representative of the store, but on their Facebook page they thanked all the responders and all the community who offered helped and prayers, and ended with “God doesn’t give us anything we can’t handle. We will be back!”

The cause is under investigation.