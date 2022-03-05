YOUNG/ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A multiple-county chase that started in Olney ended in a wreck in southern Archer County.

According to a Facebook post from the Archer City Police Department, an overnight vehicle chase began in Olney in the early morning hours of Saturday, March 5.

The chase continued into southern Archer County before the vehicle left the road and flipped south of Sam Cowan Road.

Authorities believe there was a single occupant in the vehicle, who fled on foot.

Photo courtesy of Archer City Police Department

Archer City Police, Archer County Sheriff’s deputies and Olney Police officers were assisting with a search for the suspect.

As of 3 a.m., the suspect had not been found.

We are working to gather more details about this incident. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.