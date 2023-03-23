WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two suspects remain at large after a lengthy pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies that began in Montague County and reached speeds of over 120 miles per hour before authorities lost sight of the vehicle.

The call came over the scanner at around 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in reference to a high-speed chase taking place in Clay County and headed in the direction of Wichita County.

According to officials with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the chase allegedly began in Nocona, eventually made its way across the Montague County line, and continued into Clay County before eventually entering Wichita County.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officials with the Montague County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the chase began at a convenience store in Nocona when police were called to what was reported as a theft. Authorities said a suspect took a bag with two vape pens inside, then fled the scene in a White Toyota Avalon.

Authorities said officers with the Nocona Police Department were unable to catch up to the suspects and notified the Clay County Sheriff’s Office to notify them as the pursuit approached the county line.

According to authorities, deputies were standing by at the county line and picked up the pursuit once it entered Clay County and continued until the suspect entered Wichita County.

Law enforcement officials alleged the pursuit reached a high speed of between 120 and 130 miles per hour.

Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department said units with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office were awaiting the vehicle along U.S. 287 at both Fisher Road and Windthorst Road in an attempt to assist. Sgt. Eipper said they considered setting up spike strips.

According to Sgt. Eipper, Clay County deputies saw the vehicle take the U.S. 287 to Highway 240 exit, headed in the direction of East Scott Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard in Wichita Falls. He said they lost sight of the vehicle over the Highway 79 overpass at speeds in excess of 120 miles per hour.

Sgt. Eipper said Clay County deputies asked for assistance from the Wichita Falls Police Department, requesting that they set up at U.S. 287 and East Scott Street. WFPD officers lost sight of the vehicle on Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to Sgt. Eipper.

An investigation into the theft and the ensuing chase is being conducted by the Nocona Police Department.

As of the publication of this story, no suspects have been identified by law enforcement officials. Currently, further details are unavailable at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.